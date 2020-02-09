Patricia Floore

March 17, 1947 - February 4, 2020

Patricia Lee Floore, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Born in Chicago, IL on March 17, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy (Haarman) Stenberg.

Patricia worked her entire adult life with her latest years as a legal secretary in Chicago.

Patricia enjoyed life and playing games such as backgammon, dominos and cards. She loved listening to music, cooking, movies, and TV. She was very outgoing, funny, light hearted and easily made friends. Patricia loved spending quality time with her friends and family; especially her five grandchildren and her dog, Lily.

She is survived by her children, Thomas (MeLinda) Floore, Jill (Daniel Freeman) Floore; her grandchildren, Spencer and Savannah Floore, Owen, Sophia and Eliza Freeman; her sisters, Diane (Glen) Opfer and Linda Marr and her former husband, William Floore.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services honoring Patricia's life will be held privately.

