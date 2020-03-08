Patricia G. "Patty" Cooper

November 10, 1954 - March 4, 2020

Patricia G. "Patty" Cooper, age 65 of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI.

Born on November 10, 1954 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late James and Evelene (Fennell) Cooper. Patty attended Curtis Strange Elementary School, McKinley Jr. High School and was a graduate of Bradford High School. She furthered her education and received her BA Degree in Business Administration from Alverno College and her MS Degree in Public Administration from Marquette University.

Patty held a number of management positions during her work life, spending most of her 30 year career in the healthcare industry. She had a gift and a passion in caring for people.

In 1974, Patty was a founding member of the Kenosha Christian Fellowship Church. She was actively involved in the women's group and other ministries of the church. She enjoyed organizing dinners and special events for her church family.

Patty was an avid reader and talented cook and baker. She loved to crochet and use her artistic skills to make beautiful works of art. She also enjoyed playing cards and games with her family and friends. Patty loved to have fun and was the center of laughter wherever she would go. While she had no children of her own, Patty loved to be around kids as she was a kid at heart.

Patty is survived by her sisters, Louise Cooper, Janet Cooper and Linda Earnest; her brothers, Jerry (Linda) and Larry (Kathryn) Cooper; her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law, Kathleen Patla; her brother-in-law, David Jenkins; her many wonderful friends; and her beloved dog, Billy.

In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Jenkins.

Memorial Services honoring Patty's life will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 p. m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

