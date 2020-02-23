Patricia J. Falduto-Miethke

June 2, 1935 - February 16, 2020

Patricia "Silly" J. Falduto-Miethke, age 84, lived a life full of vitality and joy until she passed away from cardiac arrest on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Born on June 2, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Myron T. Sanderson and Genevieve (Norton) Sanderson. Pat was a 1953 graduate of Bradford High School, and a 1983 graduate from the University of Wisconsin Parkside with a degree in Psychology.

On June 18, 1955, she married Joseph R. Falduto and was blessed with four daughters. They divorced in 1980. Pat married Robert Miethke on May 24, 1989. They spent the next 27 years traveling and enjoying time with family and friends. Sadly, Robert passed away on September 2, 2016.

Pat absolutely loved her job as Program Director of the Kenosha Senior Center from 1983-2009, retiring at 74.

She enjoyed being a Mary Kay consultant for over 50 years. Earlier in her life she was a group leader for Weight Watchers.

She was a former member of the Kenosha Ramblers Camping Club and an active member of the Women of the Moose Lodge # 155. Pat enjoyed being active by going weekly to Yoga & Friends, the Senior Center, dancing, and movies. She was also a lifelong learner.

Pat was spunky, caring, and generous. She loved to laugh and will be remembered as someone who dearly loved her family and friends.

Patricia is survived by her children, Linda (Michael) Broesch, Dr. Laura Falduto, Mary James, and Grace Falduto; her step-daughter, Robbin (Danny) Wedell; her grandchildren, Janelle Broesch, Johnny (Missy) Broesch, Julia (Paulie) Pulera, Dominic (Kirsten) James, and Josh (Jenny) Wedell; her great grandchildren, Jovie, Alivia, Mavis, Rory, and Nina; her sister-in-law, Rita Oberson; her dear friend, Randa Lancy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Miethke; her brother, Bob Sanderson; her son-in-law, Tom James; and her stepson, James Miethke.

Funeral Services honoring Patricia's life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Patricia will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

