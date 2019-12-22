Patricia J. Zuzinec

Patricia J. Zuzinec (néee-Capponi) of the Tellico Village Community, Loudon, TN, formerly of Kenosha, WI passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2019 at the age of 82.

A memorial service in celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, January 11th from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the , N19 W24350 River Wood Dr., Waukesha, WI 53188, is appreciated.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, January 5, 2020 edition of the Kenosha News.

