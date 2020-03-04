Patricia Kay Kuntz

1947-2020

Patricia Kay Kuntz, 72 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home.

She was born October 10, 1947, in Milwaukee, WI the daughter of Charles and Lorraine (Wolff) Mueller. On March 22, 1969, she married George Kuntz in Milwaukee, they later settled in Kenosha, and he preceded her in death in 2011.

Pat worked many years at the Wesley United Methodist Church, Kenosha; she was also a devoted member of the congregation, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday School. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and an animal lover. Cooking, baking, and being up north were among her favorite hobbies. Pat loved cooking Sunday dinners, and spending time with her family as often as she could. In her younger years, she was a Girl Scout leader, and volunteered her time with the Boy Scout program as well. She especially cherished time spent with her partner in crime, her great-grandson, Grayson.

After her work at the church, she went on to work for Merrick Animal Hospital, Kenosha and retired from Bell Home Medical in 2012.

Survivors include her children, Kathleen Kuntz and Jeffrey (Michelle) Kuntz, both of Kenosha; her mother, Lorraine Mueller of Orange City, FL; siblings, Beverly (James) Wilde of Muskego, WI and Richard Mueller of Orange City, FL; two grandchildren, Tayler and Sara; a great-grandson, Grayson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Pat was preceded in death by her father, Charles Mueller; a sister, Barb Handel, and a sister-in-law, Ruby Fischer.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Proko Funeral Home. A memorial service will commence at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to a family memorial.

