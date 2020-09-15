Patricia M. Langendorf

Racine (formerly of Kenosha) - Patricia M. (nee: Arnold) Langendorf, 93; beloved wife of the late Percy "Wayne" Langendorf, passed away in her sleep at Ridgewood Health and Rehabilitation Center, on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Mary Sue Langendorf, of Racine; three grandchildren, Brian (Lissette Rivera Fuller) Langendorf, Michael and Leigh Ann Langendorf, all of Racine, Mark and Alison Langendorf, of Camp Lake; great-grandchildren, Mallory Langendorf, of Chicago, Lucy Langendorf, Andrew Langendorf, and Adam Langendorf, all of Racine.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816-7th Ave. Kenosha, on Thursday, September 17th at 10:00 am with Fr. Sean Granger officiating. Visitation will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, on Wednesday, September 16th, from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., and in the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow in St. George Cemetery. The family has suggested memorials to the Health Care Network, 500 Wisconsin Ave. Racine, WI 53403 or Hospice Alliance 10220 Prairie Ridge Dr., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158. They wish to thank the staff of Primrose Retirement Community, Hospice Alliance, and Ridgewood Health and Rehabilitation Center for making Pat comfortable in the final years of her life.

