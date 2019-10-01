Patricia M. Smitz
Patricia M. Smitz, 80 of Burlington, Wis. (Town of Wheatland) died Saturday September 28, 2019 at the Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6301 344th Ave. New Munster, WI. Interment Parish Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Twin Lakes Rescue Squad, 236 E. Main St. Twin Lakes, WI. 53181. For online guestbook and obituary: haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home of Twin Lakes is serving the Smitz Family.