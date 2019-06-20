Patricia May Guarascio

1937-2019

Patricia May Guarascio, 82, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center Campus, surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 10, 1937, in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Malko) Jarvey.

She was educated in local schools. On Oct. 26, 1957, she married Nick Guarascio at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

She worked as a machine operator for Simmons Vista Packaging for 23 years.

She was a member of Mount Carmel Church and their Ladies Society. She enjoyed coaching girls softball, volleyball and CYO bowling; watching Jeopardy and old movies, cooking, ironing to perfection, attending all of her grandchildren's many sporting events, and spending time with her great-grandchildren. You could always spot her with a can of Coke and some sweet treats.

Surviving are her husband, Nick; two children, David Guarascio and Connie (Mike) Parise, both of Kenosha; nine grandchildren, Brandon, Brian, ToniMarie (Frank), Michael, Paul (Mariah), Joey, Arayel (Nicholas), Nicky Joe Jr., and Dante; and six great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister-in-law and close friend, Marge Jarvey.

She was preceded in death by her son, Nicky Joe Sr.; siblings, Larry Jarvey, Jean, Delores Ziccarelli, Mary Lou Willems, and Andrea "Butch".

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, at Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:30 p.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.

