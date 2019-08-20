Patricia T. "Pat" Matranga
Patricia T. "Pat" Matranga , 82, passed away Aug. 15, 2019, at Waterford Senior Living Facility.
A celebration of Pat's life will take place on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Community United Methodist Church (455 S. Jefferson St. Waterford, WI 53185). Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. memorial service with a dinner to follow in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials are suggested to Community United Methodist Church.
