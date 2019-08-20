Kenosha News

Patricia T. "Pat" Matranga

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in..."
    - Earnie Ray
Service Information
Integrity Funeral Services
29134 Evergreen Dr.
Waterford, WI
53185
(262)-514-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Community United Methodist Church
455 S. Jefferson St.
Waterford, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Community United Methodist Church
455 S. Jefferson St.
Waterford, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia T. "Pat" Matranga

Patricia T. "Pat" Matranga , 82, passed away Aug. 15, 2019, at Waterford Senior Living Facility.

A celebration of Pat's life will take place on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Community United Methodist Church (455 S. Jefferson St. Waterford, WI 53185). Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. memorial service with a dinner to follow in the church fellowship hall.

Memorials are suggested to Community United Methodist Church.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services www.integrityfunerals.net

262-514-4600
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Aug. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.