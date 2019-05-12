Patricia "Putzie" Weed

1946 - 2019

Patricia "Putzie" Weed, 72, of Kenosha, passed away May 8, 2019, at The Bay at Water's Edge.

Born on May 16, 1946, in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Guy H. and Lena A. (Pacetti) Brown. She later moved to northern Wis., recently returning to Kenosha to be nearer to her steadfast sisters, Kitten and Guida.

Patricia is survived by her son, Danny Flucke, Jr. of Onalaska, Texas; five sisters, Catherine "Kitt" (Joey) Stephenson and Guida (David McGrath) Brown of Kenosha, Pamela Brown and Paulette (Catie Stone) Brown of Knoxville, Tenn., and Debra (Jim) Watkins of Marianna, Fla.; and nephews Robert Villarreal and Adam Villarreal and nieces LeLina Brown and Amber Wallis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kenneth Brown; and her husband, Michael Weed.

Private services were held, but if you'd like to honor Putzie's memory, memorials to Safe Harbor Humane Society would be appreciated, since she loved dogs so very much.

