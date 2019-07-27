Patrick Anthony Mitchell

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved son, Patrick Anthony. Patrick Anthony Mitchell passed away on July 24, surrounded by family and in the arms of his father. Patrick was born on June 16, 2003, to Rhett and Monica Mitchell. Patrick faced challenges and adversity from birth but did not let that hinder the joy he brought to everyone he met.

Patrick's favorite pastimes included going on Grandpa's boat, visiting Mickey Mouse in Disney, listening to music, swimming and being surrounded by his friends, family, and dog Dolce. Patrick graduated from Wheatland Center Elementary in 2017, where he earned his diploma and now he has earned his Superman cape in Heaven.

Patrick is proceeded in death by John Parker (Great Grandfather), Jimmie Mitchell (Great Grandfather), Patrick Goggin (Great Grandfather), Brian Johnson (Godfather), and Ashley Seay (cousin). He is survived by his parents Rhett and Monica Mitchell and two brothers; Bretton Asher Mitchell and Prescott Ashley Mitchell, and his grandparents Patrick and Susan Goggin and David and Priscilla Blain.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a special needs family that was very dear to Patrick's heart. Checks may be made payable to Lisa Suhling.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, at 5 p.m.at Schuette Daniels Funeral Home in Burlington, WI. Relatives and Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Condolences can be left at www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

