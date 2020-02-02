Patrick B. Zuchowski

1961-2020

Patrick B. Zuchowski, 58, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Froedtert South, Kenosha after a long series of medical issues.

Born on June 23, 1961 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Zennon "Buzz" and Rose Marie (Iorio) Zuchowski. He graduated from Tremper High School in 1979. He attended Carthage College graduating in 2003 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration Management.

Patrick was employed at Boucher Imports of Racine until 2008. He volunteered at various civic organizations in Kenosha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Susanne Zuchowski.

Private services and interment will take place at a later date at Green Ridge Cemetery per Patrick's wishes.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Patrick's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com