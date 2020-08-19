1/1
Patrick James Engels
1958 - 2020
Patrick Engels, 61, of Kenosha passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Froedtert Milwaukee Hospital from heart failure. 

Patrick was born on December 22, 1958, the son of the late Robert and Joan (Linn) Engels. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha graduating from Tremper High School then after he attended technical college.  Patrick married JoAnn Pate on October 25, 1980 in Kenosha. He started his work career at Great America moving on to Snap-On Tools then Insinkerator from which he retired.  His hobbies included reading, playing with his dogs, going to wineries, watching movies. He truly enjoyed camping in Wisconsin Dells where he made many special friends but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

His greatest achievements that he is most proud of are his family, the pleasure of working with Ray Forgiani in the creation of the Landmarks Commission and historical preservation commission.

He leaves behind the loves of his life wife, JoAnn Engels of Kenosha; daughter, Melissa Engels of Kenosha; brother, Michael (Terri) Engels of Kenosha, a large extended family, father and mother-in-law, Bill and Charlotte Pate who he loved, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also included are his fur babies Suki and Jack.

A memorial gathering will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Friday August 21, 2020 at 4:00PM-6:00PM with memorial services to follow immediately at 6:00PM.

Casual apparel in spirit of Pats favorite teams the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers is welcome.

Family requests if you have any pictures of Pat you would like to share a copy would be welcomed.

Due to the situation with COVID-19, facemasks are required inside the funeral home.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI  53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
AUG
21
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
August 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
