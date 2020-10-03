1/1
Patrick M. Barribeau
1942 - 2020
Patrick M. Barribeau

1942-2020

Patrick Barribeau, 78, of Kenosha passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Patrick was born on march 17, 1942 in Oconto, WI, the son of the late Melvin & Muriel (Faulds) Barribeau.  He was educated in the schools of Oconto and Kenosha.  Patrick married Carol Knutson on October 10, 1964 in Kenosha.  Patrick was employed for many years as a security guard at JI Case and was also a custodian at Great Lakes Naval Base.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Barribeau of Kenosha; children, Patrick J. (Merly) Barribeau of Kenosha, Robert Barribeau of Racine, Wayne (Amy) Barribeau of Kenosha, Sharon (Ron) Dulin of Kenosha; brother, Melvin (Diane) Barribeau of Elkhorn; sisters, Meri Jo Cleerman, LuAnn (Mike ) Brunner both of Kenosha; 12 grandchildren; and 2 great grandsons.  Patrick was preceded in death by his sisters, Charmaine Barribeau, Catherine Francart, Karen Barnes, and brothers, Richard & Vincent Barribeau.

A visitation will be held on Monday October 5, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10-11:00AM, with funeral services to follow at 11:00AM.  Burial Green Ridge Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, facemasks are required to enter the building.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI  53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



Published in Kenosha News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
OCT
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
