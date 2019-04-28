Patrick McGuire

1952 - 2019

Patrick McGuire passed in the wee small hours of April 13, 2019, whilst on holiday in Scotland with his beloved wife and friends, in full embrace of the joy and passion with which he lived his life.

Born Feb. 9, 1952, in Hoboken, N.J., Patrick was the 11th out of 13 children born to Hugh and Rose McGuire. He attended Our Lady of Grace Catholic Elementary School and St. Joseph High School, and later received his Bachelor's degree in English from Fordham University in Manhattan, as well as two Masters Degrees in English and an Ab.D in English from New York University.Patrick is survived by his wife, Anna (Antaramian), sons, Hugh McGuire, Seth (Jenny) McGuire, Thaddeus "Tip" McGuire, two daughters, Ankeen McGuire and Noonay (Kevin) Byrne, and his 12 siblings, along with two cherished granddaughters.

He taught 33 years at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, as well as at Carthage College, and several colleges on the East Coast. He was heralded, in 1994, as one of Parkside's best teachers, and in 2000, was awarded the Regents Award for Lifetime Achievement of Excellence in Teaching. He taught thousands of his students to love literature and many of those students remain friends to this day.

These may be the facts of his life, but Patrick was always larger than the details. He would be pleased to know that he was considered a conversationalist, and it is a testament to his charm that hundreds of people can confirm that an evening with him over drink and song was one of life's great pleasures. He was witty, knowledgeable and passionate, with a greater ability for pinpoint recall of book, poem and movie quotes than anyone else we have ever met. He preferred Irish whiskey, but anything would do in a pinch - and he once spent ten years testing and perfecting the martini (gin, just a pass over of vermouth, slightly dirty, two olives).

His loves, beside his family and friends, were reading, drawing, photography - and his passion, writing. He loved his garden (and composting!), woodworking, and cooking for those he loved.

His favorite times were sitting on the porch late into the evening looking at the stars and enjoying the peace of the night air. He loved to talk, to share stories, and most of all, he loved to tell jokes.

There will be a wake and viewing held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Piasecki-Althaus FuneralHome in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, May 5, 2019; all are invited. We ask you to bring your favorite joke, in his honor, to write down in a book we will keep and treasure. Family and friends are also invited for his funeral service, at Green Ridge Cemetery, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on May 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.

He loved the inscription on Yeats' tombstone - "Cast a cold Eye / on Life, on Death / Horsemen, pass by!" - and he of all would appreciate the irony of how ill equipped that phrase is for this event. For there are none of us who can simply turn and pass by to continue life as it was before, having known and lost him. But we can celebrate all that he was to us and to so many.

Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101