Kenosha News

Patrick Michael "Pat" Lourigan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Michael "Pat" Lourigan.
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
7117-14th Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
7117-14th Avenue
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patrick ""Pat"" Michael Lourigan

Pat Lourigan, age 77 a resident of Kenosha, died Sunday March 8th 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday March 14th, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Mark Catholic Church. (7117-14th Avenue) Visitation with the family will take place on Saturday at the church from 10:00AM until the time of mass.

Burial will take place later at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.