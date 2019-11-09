Br. Patrick Shea

1954 - 2019

Br. Patrick Shea, OSB, monk of St. Benedict's Abbey, Benet Lake, WI, died Wednesday November 6, 2019 at his residence in Kenosha, WI after a long illness. Patrick Michael Shea was born February 28, 1954 in Waukegan, IL to Robert and Mary (Saber) Shea. He attended local Schools and came to St. Benedict's Abbey as a novice in 1978. He made first monastic vows on November 1, 1979, and this year celebrated his 40th. anniversary as a Benedictine monk. Br. Patrick was a talented self-taught musician. He designed and implemented St. Benedict's first computer system. He also worked in the Abbey's kitchen and greenhouse.

Br. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: John and Robert. He is survived by his monastic community, sister-in-law Nancy Shea, a nephew Rob Shea and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until 11:00AM Tuesday November 12, 2019 at St. Benedict's Abbey 12605 244th. Ave., Benet Lake, WI. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM at the Abbey, with burial following in St. Benedict's Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Abbey. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for Br. Patrick at www.strangfh.com.