1/
Paul A. Neyrinck
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Paul A. Neyrinck, age 64, died suddenly on July 18, 2020.

Born on March 9, 1956, in Waukegan, IL, he was the son of the late Aloysius and Cecilia (Biedron) Neyrinck.

He attended local schools and graduated from North Chicago Community High School and College of Lake County.

He was employed as an IT Manager with Hewitt Associates, LLC now Aon Hewitt in Deerfield, IL, retiring in 2018.

A member of Southport Baptist Church in Kenosha, he greatly enjoyed the outdoors. Paul jogged, golfed, camped and hiked. Music was his passion and he expressed that greatly with playing the guitar. He had a kind heart and was a responsible man with an outgoing personality. He sought God's beauty in watching wildlife from the lanai in Florida and many sunsets with his fiancé, Lisa.

Left to cherish Paul's memory is his fiancé, Lisa Palmer-Vukovich; his siblings, Louise (Brad Johnson) Neyrinck, Andy Neyrinck and Mike Neyrinck; his nephew, Dean (Tiffany) Neyrinck and his great nephew and great niece.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Neyrinck.

Funeral services honoring Paul's life will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 12 Noon at Southport Baptist Church, 13266 Wilmot Road, Kenosha, WI. Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Paul will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

 Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Southport Baptist Church
JUL
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Southport Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
1 entry
July 24, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Heather Wirtz
