Paul H. Bahr

1965 - 2019

Paul H. Bahr, 53, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully after losing his battle with cancer on Friday, May 10, 2019, at his home.

Born in Kenosha on Sept. 22, 1965, he was the son of the late Howard and Lorraine (Sauer) Bahr. He spent his childhood in Kenosha county where he was educated in county schools.

On June 10, 1995, he married Robin Ziesemer at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brighton, Wis. After marriage, he joined his wife in the city.

Paul worked as a diesel mechanic for Kutzler Express. He was a former member of the Kenosha Garden Railroad Society, a charter member of the Paris Volunteer Fire Department, and loved collecting model Oliver tractors.

Survivors include his wife, Robin Bahr of Kenosha; and two sisters, Donna (Fred) Rivera and Linda Bahr, both of Somers.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, at Proko Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery.

