Paul A. Casperson

1975 - 2019

Paul A. Casperson, of Belvidere, Ill. formerly of Kenosha, 44, passed away following a tragic accident in Waupaca County, on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

He was born in Kenosha on March 4, 1975, the son of the late Larry and Frances (nee: Lang) Casperson.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, June 1, at 5 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Christine, who will be establishing a memorial to Paul at a later date. Please see our website for the complete obituary.

