Paul Costanzo

1929 - 2019

Paul Costanzo, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, after a series of health complications. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Ann (DeSantis) of 66 years, and his proud sons, Paul (wife, Barb) of Muskego, and Jim (wife, Cindy) of Waunakee; along with grandchildren, Katie Puente (Jose), Megan, Amanda Surdo (John Paul), Bianca and Dominic.

Paul was born in Kenosha on May 14, 1929, and was the son of Simone Costanzo and Emelia Asta.

Paul proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He returned home and married Ann on July 11, 1953.

Paul was employed by Wisconsin Electric for nearly 40 years initially as a lineman and then a cable splicer.

Paul was an incredible golfer and very much enjoyed deer hunting. He was a member of Roma Lodge and enjoyed many of their events with his family.

The best part of Paul Costanzo was his unique ability to politely engage and banter with anyone leaving that person feeling better about themselves after the chat. "Anyone" from individual family (who he loved so much) to friends (many he is now with) to caregivers (Brookside or hospital staff) to Arnold Palmer (he golfed with Arnie) or Jay Leno (he was chosen on the Tonight Show in a sketch) to Bob Hope (he and Ann met Bob on a Palm Springs golf course) to Brett Favre. He brought smiles to people he didn't know – and it was genuine.

Funeral Services honoring Paul's life will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Paul will be held on Sunday, June 23, from 4 p.m. and concluding with a time of sharing at 6 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

