Paul E. Gerlach

July 6, 1947 -January 6, 2020

Paul E. Gerlach, age 72, of Kenosha and Fort Myers, FL, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 peacefully at his home in Fort Myers.

Born in Kenosha on July 6, 1947, he is the son of the late Emil and Irene (Detert) Gerlach. Paul attended local Kenosha schools. Paul furthered his education and received a bachelor's degree in education from Marquette University.

He was employed as a math and science teacher with the former Magee Middle School and current Round Lake Middle School in Round Lake, IL.

On July 30, 1977, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Niederkorn. She preceded him in death on December 26, 2008.

Paul was a classical music buff. He enjoyed attending concerts, operas and plays. He loved Florida; especially Fort Myers where he had endless sunshine and swimming.

Paul is survived by his beautiful daughter, Amy (Kevin) Kedrowski; his sister-in-law, Jane Gerlach; his dear friend, Gary Gruebnau; and loving nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Sarah, David, and Michael.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; and brother, James Gerlach.

Funeral services honoring Paul's life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1300 73rd Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Paul will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144