Paul Earl Hough 1959 - 2020 Paul Earl Hough, age 60, of Riverview, Florida, walked into His Saviors arms on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Twin Creeks Long Term Care Facility. He was born on August 17, 1959 in Kenosha, the son of Kenneth and Erna (Potthast) Hough. Paul is survived by three sisters; one half brother; four nephews; two nieces; one great nephew and one great niece. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Paul graduated from Shoreland Lutheran High School and Dr. Martin Luther College where he obtained his bachelors degree in teaching. Later he obtained his Certificates in Learning Disability teaching from Carthage College. He also obtained a certification as a travel agent. Later in life he worked as a deputy for the Sheriff's Dept. of Manatee County Florida. Paul was a full speed ahead person in life, with a love of warm weather, fishing, photography, diving, coin, rock and fossil collecting. He loved watching baseball and football. He was a volunteer diver for the Florida Aquarium. He was an avid believer in his Lord & Savoir Jesus Christ and attended Living Savior Lutheran Church in Valrico, FL, where he was active in the church youth group and Calvary Academy Boys and Girls Home. A private family service will be held at Sunset Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, please make remembrance donations to Living Savior Lutheran Church 2650 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Valrico, FL 33596.



