Paul G. Bendix

Paul G. Bendix, 95, of Twin Lakes Wisconsin passed away November 3, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 58 years, Joan Kelly Bendix who passed away March 6, 2015. The two were married in Chicago Illinois in 1957. Together they created a family of love and cherished many memories. He was avid tennis player, and had a great game of pool. Paul and Joan lived life to the fullest, they enjoyed retirement for 30 years, wintered down in St. Pete Beach, FL, and enjoyed summers in Twin Lakes where they hosted many get together's with their family and friends. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and got to see them win a World Series. He was a member of the United States Navy and served in World War II.

He is survived by his four Children, Joe, (Lynn) Bendix, Barbara Bendix, Paul J Bendix, Donna (John) Wolf. Grandfather of Brian, Jim (Melissa) Jenny (Ross) Derek, Bianca, John and Dan. Great Grandfather of Brooke, Jimmy, Haley Joan, Calvin, Nolan, Hayden and Liam.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. John's Catholic Church 701 N. Lake Ave. Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30AM until 10:30AM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Inurnment will be held immediately following the mass at St. John's Cemetery Columbarium with military honors. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.