Paul G. Vedder

February 24, 1933 - January 23, 2020

Paul G. Vedder, age 86, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Hospice Alliance/Hospice House.

Born in Kenosha, on February 24, 1933, he was the son of the late Adolf and Helen (Knautz) Vedder.

Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, and was previously married to Sue Quayle.

Professionally, Paul was employed as a master plumber and pipe fitter for 40 years. He was employed with Principe Plumbing, Kaelber Plumbing and AMC/Chrysler Motors.

Paul attended the Grace Bible Church and was a member of the Plumbers and Steam Fitters Local # 118, United Auto Workers Local #72 and the Kenosha Senior Center.

Paul loved gardening, working outdoors and collecting coins. He enjoyed listening to "all kinds" of music, an avid reader he kept abreast of current world and business news. He had a special interest in science and geography. Paul cherished every moment with his family including his four beautiful daughters and their families. He always said "4 of a kind beats a full house", he so much loved his "Dad" title and was very proud of his girls and their educational achievements when it wasn't the norm for females to pursue higher education. His buttons "popped off his shirt" whenever they achieved their goals. Paul never had a bad word about anyone and was always the definition of a "nice man". He was a quiet man with a good sense of humor and a big smile.

He is survived by his four daughters, Jeanne Vedder, Sumaiyah Vedder, Kathy (Jasey Kolarik) Vedder and Kris (Jeff) Ziesemer; his nine grandchildren; his seventeen great-grandchildren and his brother, Daniel (Peggy) Vedder.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons-in-law, Allan Edwards and Halim Gabori.

A memorial service honoring Paul's life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home concluding with full military honors. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A memorial remembrance to Hospice Alliance or the Kenosha Senior Center would be appreciated.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Hospice Alliance/Hospice House especially Richard, Faith, Dean, Solomon and also his "guardian angel" and neighbor, Ron Bailey.

