Paul M. Conwell

Paul M. Conwell, age 59, of Kenosha passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

A full obituary with service times will appear in Sunday's paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75 th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com