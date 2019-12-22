Paul N. Denny

1950-2019

Paul N. Denny, 69, passed away on Sunday December 15, 2019 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born on March 25, 1950, in Green Bay, WI the son of the late Nathan & Rosemary (Mineau) Denny. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha, WI.

Paul's hobbies included cheering for the Packers, playing cribbage, and hanging out with friends and family.

Paul is survived by the love of his life, Paula DeMoe Denny; his brothers, Lawrence (Ruth) Rohde, Bruce (Terri) Denny, and sisters, Carole (Dwayne) Turbitt, Claudia Fellows and Linda (John) Houtsinger. He is further survived, and will be greatly missed, by many nieces, nephews and friends, whom he cherished.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Peter A. Rohde, Michael P. Rohde, and David A. Denny; and sisters, Cathy Denny and Sharon A. Tyson.

This big guy, with an even bigger heart, is going to be missed. Paul is now with his mom, brothers and sisters.

A celebration of life will be held on a later date.

