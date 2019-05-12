Kenosha News

Rev. Paul Price (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
(937)-323-6439
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME
Obituary
Rev. Paul D. Price

1936 - 2019

Rev. Paul D. Price, 82, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born on the 4th day of May, 1936, in Philadelphia, Pa., was the son of the late John Foster Flagg Price and Elizabeth (Couch) Price.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 4 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Boy Scouts of America, 326 S. Thompson Ave., Springfield, Ohio, 45506; the Kiwanis Club of Springfield, and to Pitchin United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 12, 2019
bullet World War II
