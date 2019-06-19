Paul W. Lois

1922 - 2019

Paul W. Lois, 96, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, with his family at his side at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center.

He was born on Dec. 6, 1922, in New Munster, Wis. to the late Albert and Lila (Bienemann) Lois and was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Paul proudly served in the US Army during WWII in the 658th Amphibious Tractor Battalion where he earned numerous medals of honor.

He was employed with the City of Kenosha; retiring after 27 years of service.

His hobbies included both watching and playing baseball throughout his life. He also enjoyed bike riding and being a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packer and the Chicago Cubs.

Paul was a faithful man and had very strong ties to the Franciscan Mission in Burlington, WI. He generously funded the construction of a church in Ecuador- The Church of San Francisco de Ville. The church was blessed and opened in 2016. He was also a dedicated and faithful member of St. James Catholic Church where he attended weekly Saturday night Mass.

He is survived by his brother in law, Donald La Jeunesse; three nieces and four nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald (Audrey) Lois and James (Joyce) Lois; a sister, Marilyn La Jeunesse and a niece, Paula Lois

Funeral Services honoring Paul's life will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 5821 10th Avenue. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Paul will be held on Friday, June 21, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

