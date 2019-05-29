Pauline J. Scuglik

1938 - 2019

Pauline J. Scuglik, 80, of Kenosha, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Born in Kenosha on Sept. 17, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William and Lucy (Slagoski) Szikil.

On Aug. 27, 1966, she was united in marriage to Paul J. Scuglik at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Sadly, Paul passed away after almost 47 years together on August 11, 2013.

Pauline was employed in assembly for the Kenosha/ Samuel Lowe Company, who published children's books.

She was very social, feisty, full of spunk and well loved by all. She enjoyed bowling and seemed like the luckiest person; periodically winning the 50/50 drawings at the bowling alley. Traveling with her husband to Las Vegas were times she relished. Pauline was a dedicated homemaker for her family.

She will always be remembered by her daughter, Paula (Jon) Swoboda, her step grandchildren, LeAnn Wurtzinger and Casey Swoboda; step great grandchildren, Logan and Taylon; her siblings, Anton "Tony" (Karen) Szikil and Lillian Lentine.

Along with her parents, and husband, Paul, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Stan Oliak, Frank Oliak, Regina Ungemach, Leona Webb, Verna Haubrich and Frances Holmes.

Funeral Services honoring Pauline's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Avenue. Private inurnment will be held in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Pauline will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Friday, May 31, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101