Pearlie ""Pearl"" Banks

Pearlie "Pearl" Banks, 80, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Hospice Alliance, Inc.; Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

A Funeral Service honoring Peal's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will take place on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m. at Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

