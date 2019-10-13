Pentti William "Ben" Saari

1930 - 2019

Pentti William "Ben" Saari, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.

Born in Kauhava, Finland, on Jan. 31, 1930, he was the son of the late Jack and Anna (Koivisto) Saarimaki.

After graduating school in Finland, he came to the United States in 1949.

He served in the US Army from 1952-1955 during the Korean conflict.

On May 14, 1955, he married Carol D. Youren in Negaunee, Mich. They then moved to Kenosha to make their home. She preceded him in death on Nov. 19, 2000.

Ben was employed at AMC/Chrysler for 30 years and retired in 1982. He then enjoyed 15 years as a Laidlaw school bus driver.

Ben was a lifelong member of the 1865, the American Legion Post 21, and the Kenosha Eagles Club. He loved the outdoors, woodworking, landscaping, camping, fishing, and traveling. More than anything, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He touched the lives of many and will be missed by all who loved him.

Survivors include his three children, Lawrence (Dawn) Saari of Kenosha, Garry (Melanie) Saari of Las Vegas, Nev., and Lynn (Eric) Streich of De Pere, Wis.; his grandchildren, Garry, Brian (Jocelyn), Benjamin (Nicole) and Adam (Kelsey) Saari, Taylor (Nate) Burchell, Matthew, Bradley, Patrick, and Grace Streich; and his great-grandchildren, Aaron, Ethan, Logan, and Elizabeth. He is further survived by his loving companion, Jean Larson.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Carol; and his parents, Anna and Jack.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Proko Funeral Home, from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. with services commencing at 5:30 p.m. followed by military honors. Entombment will be held privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Post 1865, 6618 39th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142, would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Ben's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com