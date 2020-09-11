Peter C. Gollinger

1946 - 2020

Peter C. Gollinger, 74, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Munising, MI, on June 29, 1946, he was the son of the late Charles and Patricia (Fournier) Gollinger. He married Janet Tomon, on January 14, 1967.

Peter was employed at Jockey International as a Mechanic for over 30 years. Before his retirement, he installed swimming pools for several years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed working on his house and hanging out in his man cave.

Survivors include his wife, Janet; son, Christopher (Tammy) Gollinger; grandchildren, Krystal (Joe) Wrixton and Samantha (Nate Kieler) Gollinger; one great-grandchild, Wyatt Wrixton; and his siblings, Deanna (Denny) Gamelin, Patrick (Janet) Gollinger, Michael (Joan) Gollinger and Teeny (Richard) Gollinger-Niemi; he is further survived by other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m at Proko Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment will take place on Tuesday September 15, at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

