Peter E. ""Flip"" Flaminio

Peter E. "Flip" Flaminio, 87, of Spokane Valley, Wa., formerly of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., passed away on Aug. 1, 2019.

Flip was born April 7, 1932, in Iron Mountain, Mich. to Doris (Ashley) and Albert Flaminio. He graduated from Kingsford High School, Class of 1950. He was a Korean War and Vietnam War Veteran, having served in combat with the 1st Cavalry Division during the Korean War from July 1950 thru Sept. 1951 and with the Transportation Corps during the Vietnam War from July 1967 thru June 1970. Flip retired from the United States Army, where he served for 21 years. During the Korea War, he was wounded in action in Dec. 1950. His service awards include the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Presidential Citation, United States Presidential Citation, United States Meritorious Unit Citation, Vietnam Presidential Citation, Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Medal, Germanyapanese Occupation Medal, Korean and Vietnam Service Medals and the National Defense Service Medal. Flip was employed for 15 years as Manager of Rynish Bowling Center (U.S. Naval Station Great Lakes; MWR Division); 5 years by Motorola (Distribution) and worked part-time for Palmen Motors as Shuttle Driver and Parts Delivery.

He was married to his soul mate, Patricia, on April 6, 1990, in Las Vegas. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife; two daughters, Ellen Flaminio of Gardner, Mass.; Kathleen Fry of Huntingdon, Pa.; four sons, Michael (Jennifer) Flaminio of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; Jason (Abranda) Flaminio of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; Scott Flaminio employed by U.S. Navy, Whidbey Island, Wa.; step son Rick (Gina) Kurtz of Spokane, Washington and former wife, Susan Flaminio-White. Also surviving him are 16 grandchildren and 1 step grandchild; 13 great grandchildren and one step great grandchild; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Alma; daughter, Jeanine Marsters; son Peter Flaminio, Jr. and step daughter, Lorie Kurtz. Also preceding in death were his parents; brothers William (Flipper); Forest (Lucky); Terry; sister, Claire Barbeau; sister-in law Gloria; niece Penney; nephew Russ; brothers-in-law Elmer Baneck, Carl and Robert Pratt; aunts, uncles, cousins.

A celebration of Flip's life will be held at Congdon Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m until 11 a.m. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be private for the family. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com