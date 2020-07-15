1/1
Peter Francis Brodlo
1943 - 2020
Peter Francis Brodlo

1943 - 2020

Peter Francis Brodlo, 76, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Grande Prairie Health & Rehab.

He was born on July 20, 1943 to the late Frank and Florence Brodlo in Chicago. He was educated in the schools of Chicago and graduated from St. Rita's High School.

On September 15, 1997 he married Karen Diamante in Las Vegas.

Peter was a sales rep for many years.

Peter enjoyed traveling, going to casinos, cars and was a sports fan especially football. Go Pack Go!

Peter is survived by his wife Karen, his children Douglas Brodlo, Michael Brodlo both of Bradenton, FL, Robert Brodlo of Milwaukee, Kurt (Heather) Parker of Gilbert, AZ and Arlinda Parker of Sturtevant and his grandchildren Daniel, Savanah, Holly, Elisabeth, Porter and Ruby.

A Celebration of Life for Peter will be held at his daughter Arlinda's house (11515 – 1st St. Lot 131) on Saturday, July 18th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142.

262-652-8298

Visit Peter's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
at his daughter Arlinda's house
Funeral services provided by
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
