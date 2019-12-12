Peter J. Pfeiffer

1943-2019

Peter J. Pfeiffer, 76 years old of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI surrounded by his family.

He was born April 12, 1943, in Kenosha, WI the son of John and Velma (Whitmire) Pfeiffer.

Pete proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965 stationed in Korea; he continued his service in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1969. On August 12, 1967, he married Cheryl Berg at St. Mary's Lutheran Church, Kenosha.

Pete owned and operated Pfeiffer Sales and Service for many years. Pete's passion was repairing and selling old Ford tractors. He was a nationwide expert, and hobbyists from throughout the country referred to him for advice and support. He enjoyed snowmobiling, deer hunting, and spending time with his family, friends, especially his grandchildren. His retirement was busy helping out with his son Brad's trailer business.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Cheryl; three children, Brad (Wendy) Pfeiffer, Tammy (Eric) Klinkhammer, and Tanya Pfeiffer; his mother, Velma Pfeiffer; twelve grandchildren, Ashley (Nick), Amber, Haley (Josh), Ian (Jessica), Tyler, Courtney, Brandon, Lauren, Ryan, Lexie, Jaren, and Nicholas; four great-grandchildren, Lucy, Parker, Landon, and Carter; and siblings, Larry (Carole) Pfeiffer, Greg Pfeiffer, and Debra (Herb) Cabrera. Pete was preceded in death by his father, John Pfeiffer and siblings, Carol (Bill) Schaitel and Gerald Pfeiffer.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, and from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will commence at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Private interment with military honors will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to a family memorial.

