Peter John Rutkowski

On January 1, 2020 Peter John Rutkowski of Chagrin Falls, Ohio passed on to eternal life. Peter is survived by his wife Louise (nee Frautschy), daughter Jennifer, sons Robert (Beth), John (Tina), Matthew (Lyndy), Daniel (Megan), and nine grandchildren, as well as sister Patricia Rutkowski (Darryl Jensen) of Madison, Wisconsin and brother Tom Rutkowski (Natalie Chulew) of Racine, Wisconsin.Son of Peter and Vera, Peter was born and raised in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He retired from Bird Technologies Group in 2004 where he served as Chief Financial Officer. During his retirement he spent time with his family and volunteering for the causes he loved such as Chagrin Falls Meals on Wheels, Cuyahoga County Veterans Treatment Court and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.A memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, January 11 at The Church of the Holy Angels (18205 Chillicothe Road, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023). Visiting hours with the family will be on Friday, January 10 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Kindrich-McHugh Steinbauer Funeral Home (33375 Bainbridge Rd, Solon, OH 44139).In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to chagrinfallsmeals.org or hospicewr.org.