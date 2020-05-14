Peter Marano
1954 - 2020
Peter Marano, 65 years old, passed away unexpectedly at Froedtert Hospital on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born on May 30, 1954 in Kenosha. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was a 1972 graduate of Tremper High School. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He began his engineering career at Outboard Marine Corporation and American Motors Corporation. He and his brother, Mark Marano, founded M&P Excavating in 1989. He was a member of the St. Mark's Parish and the Italian American Club. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Shirley Dyke Marano, his children, Carmine Marano (Haley Celebre), Melissa Marano (Ted Baker), and Rick Meyer, his sisters, Gina (Paul) Schulz, Carla (Jose) Ponce, Diane (David) Leiting, and Lori (Peter) Martin, his sister-in-laws, Nancy Dyke and Lora Marano, and his beloved nieces and nephews, Carly (Rob) Morrone, Mallory Marano, Kelli Ponce (Derek Binninger), Jared Ponce, Ben (Janelle) Yule, Jason Yule (Coley Ellis), David (Michelle) Leiting, Michelle Schulz, Sara (Andy) Seltzer, Isabella Martin. He is also survived by many very dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmine and Dora Villani Marano, and his brother, Mark Marano. There will be a private family memorial service.

Published in Kenosha News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
May 13, 2020
I'm so sad to hear about Peter's passing and sending my loving thoughts to his family. I graduated from Tremper with Peter in 1972. I have fond memories of Peter letting me drive his big, bad purple Rambler when we skipped school during lunch to scoop the loop in downtown Kenosha. He was the nicest guy, had the greatest laugh, and I was happy when we became FB friends after our high school reunion. RIP Pete.
Janis Robinson
Friend
May 13, 2020
hat a great guy Peter was, always a smile and a laugh. Longtime friend of him and his family, will be missed, RIP Pete and my thoughts to you and yours.
Craig Stewart
Friend
May 13, 2020
Pete was a wonderful man whose laugh was infectious no matter how things were going. He was always willing to help. I remember mentioning that I was trying to figure out how to finish a project at my house. A week later Pete calls and says hes coming over to help. My sympathies to the family. Heaven has gained a wonderful soul but we mourn the loss.
Jason Rossell
Friend
May 13, 2020
Pete was absolutely one of the most wonderful man I was blessed to know and so happy to call him my friend. RIP Pete you are definitely in my heart and mind and always will. A GREAT MAN
Charlie Falbo
Friend
May 13, 2020
John and I are so sorry to hear about Peter. He was a great and helpful neighbor. My heart aches for Shirley and the kids.
Barb Milisauskas
Neighbor
