Peter R. DeBartelo

Peter R. DeBartelo, 73, of Kenosha passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, with his family by his side. Peter was born on Sept. 17, 1945, in Kenosha to Anthony and Marjorie (Snyder) DeBartelo. He attended Kenosha Schools and graduated from Bradford High School in 1963. Peter married Katherine Parise on Sept. 17, 1966, in Kenosha. He worked for 50 years with Modine Manufacturing until his retirement in 2015. He was a member of the Kenosha Moose Lodge #286. Peter enjoyed golfing, stained glass, playing softball, gardening and he was especially good with his hands. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family.

He was preceded in death by, his parents and his mother and father-in-law, Leonard (Lorrie) Parise.

Peter is survived by, his wife Kathy DeBartelo of Kenosha; his son, Pete DeBartelo and Kristin Kelly of Kenosha; three grandchildren, Vinnie, Phoebe and Talia DeBartelo; his brother, Tim DeBartelo; three brothers-in-law, Len (Sandy) Parise, Jack (Amy Wells-Parise) Parise and Joey (Eileen) Falcone; a sister-in-law, Mary (Mike) Rugg; his special canine friend, MJ as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.

A memorial service for Peter will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Kemper Center-Founders Hall (6501 – 3rd Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held at the Kemper Center on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

