Kenosha News

Philip A. Wattles (1972 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Philip A. Wattles

1972 - 2019

Philip Ashley Wattles, 47, of Kenosha, was born on August 26, 1972. He was the son of Susan Jane Wattles and Ken Wattles. Philip passed away on October 19, 2019.

Philip attended schools in Kenosha, attending Curtis Strange, Bullen and Bradford. Philip graduated from Bradford in 1990 and attended University of Wisconsin in Madison, graduating in 1995.

Philip leaves his parents and three brothers, Stephen (Kelly), Patrick (Jennifer), and Stuart (Tammy); two sons, Stefan Ashley and Oliver James; long-time partner and fiancee, Cindy Humphreys; uncle, Jim Wattles; 10 nieces and nephews, many cousins and a multitude of friends.

Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm. A "Time of Sharing Memories & Stories" will follow at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to National Alliance of Mental Illness - Kenosha County (NAMI) or to Racine Friendship Clubhouse have been suggested.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 27, 2019
