Philip H. Cayo

1929 - 2020

Philip H. Cayo, age 90, died June 14, 2020. The son of the late William and Florence (Hoff) Cayo, he was born in Kenosha, WI on September 28, 1929. He was united in marriage to Nancy Newman on June 11, 1955 in Kenosha, WI. Philip served in the United States army for 40 years and worked for many years as the Town of Salem Building Inspector.

During his life Philip had many passions and hobbies. He was one of Kenosha County's first EMT's with Silver Lake Rescue Squad where he served for over 30 years. He was recognized as the 1982 EMT of the Year for Kenosha County. He loved to go hunting and fishing doing a great deal of both with his lifelong friend, Henry Bierdz, and he passed his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren. He built stock cars and raced them at Wilmot Raceway. He was a member and coach for the United States Army 416th Engineer Command who shot at the 5th Army Matches. He was very proud to have shot a 498/500. He also worked for many years for the Swatek Sales and served as Vice President. Member of the Silver Lake American Legion.

Survived by his wife Nancy. Father of Carolyn Fraher, Marilyn Cayo (Robert Schutt) and William (Kristin) Cayo. Grandfather of Colin Fraher, Cory (Kendra) Fraher, Sophie Cayo and Ethan Cayo. Brother of Patrick (Marilee) Cayo, Kathleen (James) Swartz and the late Claire Jasinski. Numerous nieces and nephews. Lifetime friends Bill and Kitty Ewald, and the late Henry Bierdz.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 12:00PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to the ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter 3333 N Mayfair Rd. #104 Wauwatosa, WI. 53222. Online condolences and remembrances Haaselockwoodfhs.com.