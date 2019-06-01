Phillip E. Beecher

1939 - 2019

Phillip E. Beecher, of Deerbrook, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital, Antigo. He was 79 years old. He was born on Aug. 26, 1939, in Kenosha, a son of the late William and Adele (Monnier) Beecher. He married Judy Williams on Nov. 22, 1958, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Phil was employed by the City of Kenosha for 36 years, retiring in 1996. He moved to Deerbrook in 1998.

He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, word search and his passion of late was cribbage. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three daughters, Adele (Terry) Wetley of Kenosha, Robin (Gary) Kennedy of Kenosha and Kim (Jon) Hamilton of Iron River, Wis.; two sons, Dean (Carrie Rohde) Beecher of Kenosha and Dale (Lisa) Beecher of Daytona Beach, Fla.; ten grandchildren, Chrystal and Shaine Birdd, Austin and Selena Hamilton, Michael, Matthew and Mitchell Beecher, Danielle and Raechel Wetley and Amber Beecher; 11 great-grandchildren and great great-grandson, Nyair.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley Burbey, Adele Redlin and Mary Beecher; and five brothers, Norman, Bill, Ralph, Joe and Jerry.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 3, at the Upham Town Hall, N9575 County Road B, Deerbrook from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A service with sharing of memories will take place at 1:30 p.m. with a meal and cribbage games to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Phils name may be directed to the Langlade County Humane Society, 2204 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI 54409.