Phyllis Allard

1932-2020

Phyllis Allard, 87, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Phyllis was born on March 9, 1932 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Larabee) Moore. She was educated in the schools of Chicago. Phyllis married Jerry Allard on June 6, 1978 in Chicago. She was employed for many years as a cook at Brookside Care Center. Her hobbies included fishing, doing puzzles, and reading.

Survivors include her children, Denise (Bill) Foster of Kenosha, WI, Gary Morrison of Phillips, WI, Laura (Gary) Rogers of Kenosha, WI, Terry Rogers of Kenosha, WI.; sisters, Roberta (John) St. Dennis of Brandon, WI, Linda Detloff of Marenisco, MI; grandchildren, Tom (Kelly) Morrison, Angelique (Hank) Gillman, Jodi Schmies, Bob (Naomi) Morrison, Jessica Villarreal; great grandchildren, Michael Luetkens, Misty Krabath, Marissa Morrison, Matthew Young, Jonathon (Krissy) Rogers, Jennifer (Jason) Vallejo, Tiffany Morrison, Julia Villarreal,; great great grandchildren, Makenna Krabath, Griffin Krabath, Alex Rogers, Willow Hassan, Piper Haney, James Morrison, Luke Morrison, David Schmies, Ashlynn Schmies, Allie Schmies. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry "Indian" Allard, sons, Clyde "Tiny" Morrison, Howard "Happy" Morrison, Michael Morrison, and Tom Morrison, sisters, Ann LaRose and Betty Spejcher.

The family would like to thank Aurora Homecare / Hospice for all the help and work they did.

A memorial gathering will be held on (TODAY) Saturday March 7, 2020at Kenosha Funeral Services from 2-4:00PM

