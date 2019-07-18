Kenosha News

Phyllis G. Kohler (1924 - 2019)
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
1704-240 th Ave.
Brighton, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
1704-240 th Ave.
Brighton, WI
Phyllis G. Kohler

Phyllis G. Kohler, 95, passed away at Brookside Care Center, in Kenosha, on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Russell Arnett, in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1704-240th Ave., Brighton on Tuesday, July 23, at 11 a.m. visitation will be in the Church, that day, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials be directed to the Kenosha Animal Shelter, 7811-60th Ave. Kenosha, WI 53142. Please see our website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on July 18, 2019
