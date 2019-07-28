Phyllis Hopf

Phyllis Hopf, 81, of Kenosha passed away on Friday July 26, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Phyllis was born on Aug. 18, 1937, in Eau Claire, Wis., the daughter of the late Desmond and Evelyn (Knecht) Davis. She was educated in the schools of Gilmanton, Wis. Phyllis married Harvey Hopf on Sept. 29, 1956. in Mondovi, Wis. She was a homemaker for many years. Her hobbies included playing cards, doing puzzles, cheering for the Packers, dancing, and most of all spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Cathy Shpik, Brenda Reetz, Karen (Dennis) Vanderhoof, Bruce Hopf, Barb Hopf all of Kenosha; brother, Duane (Sharon) Davis of Mondovi; sister-in-law, Beverly Vollmer of Mondovi; grandchildren, Gabriella, Logan, and Gaven Hopf, Christopher and Joshua Reifenberger; and 4 great grandchildren, Talyia, Wyatt, Owen, and Madison; also survived by her nieces, nephews, and their families. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey, son, Lowell, brother, Glenn, and sisters, Connie, Linda, Lois, and Audrey.

Phyllis' family would like to thank the staff of Hospice Alliance &andher newest friend and caregiver, Edith for all of the care that they provided.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Hospice Alliance would be appreciated.

Services were private.

