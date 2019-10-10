Mrs. Phyllis Mary (Mlsna) Welch

Mrs. Phyllis Mary (Mlsna) Welch, of Buchanan, Tenn., died on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Ky.

Mrs. Welch was born in Oak Park Ill. on May 6, 1922 to the late Frantesk Mlsna and Mary Toman Mlsna. She was an award-winning artist, during WWII she was a member of the Military Order of Guards in Chicago, Ill. and a member of the New Life Church.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Scott Welch; to whom she married on March 18, 1944 in Alexander Louisiana; two brothers, Otto Tony Mlsna and Ladislav Mlsna; she is also preceded in death by one grandson, Curt Kletzien.

Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Carol Welch Kletzien and husband Daniel of Cascade, Wisconsin and Linda Marie Welch Haag and husband Charles of Buchanan, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Katherine Lynn Rogers, Sandra Eihler, Adam Haag, Eric Kletzien, Greg Kletzien and Chris Kletzien; six great-grandchildren, Ariana Eihler, Brionna Elzey, Mary Rogers, Mason Rogers, Alec Haag, and Anna Haag; as well as one great-great granddaughter, Marley Jo Elzey.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Mark Welch, Karen Welch, and Michael Pickens officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the New Life Church, 300 Maple Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071. Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com