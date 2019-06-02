Phyllis M. Paulson

1927 - 2019

Phyllis M. Paulson, 92, formerly of Silver Lake, Wis., is now residing in Heaven as of May 29, 2019. She was born on Jan. 3, 1927, to Arthur and Georgia (nèe Breul) Panknin. She married Clarence Paulson on June 20, 1953, and they had one daughter.

Phyllis loved her job as a teacher, her many crafting activities, and her church. After her love for God, the greatest enjoyment in her life was spending time with her family and many pets.

Her remaining family includes her daughter, Kris (Ron) Schick; her grandchildren, Kaila (Joe) Miller, Nick (Julianna) Schick, Dan Schick, and Rachel Schick; her great grandchildren, Larissa Miller, and Kasey and Ryan Schick; and her brother-in-law, Lawrence Paulson. She joined her husband, her parents, and her sisters, Judy Thomson and Argia Sobbe in Heaven.