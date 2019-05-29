Phyllis A. Zantow

1931 - 2019

Phyllis A. Zantow, age 87, of Kenosha died peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Brookside Care Center. She was born on September 22, 1931 in Norwalk, WI to Floyd and Philippine (Blinn) Knox. Phyllis worked during World War II at the "Badger Ordnance Works" in Baraboo. After moving to Indianapolis, IN she worked at RCA, then she moved to Waukegan and worked for Abbott Laboratories and then settled in Kenosha and began working for Charmglow Gas Grill Company. On April 22, 1956, Phyllis was united in marriage to Merle Zantow and he preceded her in death on October 19, 2001. Phyllis and Merle were members of St. Mary's Lutheran Church.



Phyllis is survived by two sisters, Joan Zantow of Janesville and Judy (Dennis) Kruzan of Simpsonville, SC; her brother, Robert Knox of Beloit; along with a sister-in-law, Gloria Knox of Beloit as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, Merle, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, George and Vern Knox and two sisters, Joyce Brigson and infant sister, Delores Knox.



A memorial service for Phyllis will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Kemper Center Founders Hall (6501 – 3rd Avenue). A visitation will take place at Kemper on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service.



