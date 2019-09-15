Kenosha News

Priscilla Ann Franklin (1937 - 2019)
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church
1401 E. Dry Creek Rd.
Littleton, CO
Priscilla Ann Franklin

Priscilla Ann Franklin, passed away July 28, 2019, at the age of 82 in Santa Cruz, Calif.

Priscilla was born Jan. 29, 1937, to Mary (Kyncl) and Peter David Wendt in Kenosha, Wis. After graduating from Bradford High School in Kenosha in 1954, she attended St. Luke's School of Nursing in Racine, Wis. Priscilla had two daughters with her first husband, Anthony Gottlieb, MD. The family lived in Cincinnati, Ohio, Yokohama, Japan, and Denver, Colo. Priscilla married her second husband, Cecil Franklin, PhD, a professor of Theology at the University of Denver, in 1981. Priscilla worked as a nurse throughout her life, in Chicago, St. Louis, and Denver.

Priscilla is survived by her brother Robert Wendt of Wis., her daughters Karin Clift (Bruce) of Calif. and Stacey Gottlieb (Rick) of Denver, and three grandchildren: Rachel Clift, Joe Gottlieb, and Felix Gottlieb.

Her full obituary may be found at www.scmemorial.com, where tributes in her honor may be left. Donations in her honor can be made to any addiction treatment program, mental health program, or opera foundation.
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Sept. 15, 2019
