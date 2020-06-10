Rachel D. Griebel
Rachel D. Griebel

Rachel D. Griebel, age 90 a resident of Kenosha died June 6th, 2020 at her residence.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday June 17th 2020 at 5:30 PM at the Woman's Club of Kenosha. (6028-8th Avenue) A visitation will take place at the Woman's Club from 4:00 PM until the time of services. Burial will take place at Greenridge Cemetery later.

In lieu of flowers memorials to either the family or Hospice Alliance would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Woman's Club of Kenosha
JUN
17
Memorial service
05:30 PM
Woman's Club of Kenosha
